Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.67

Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.54, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.76.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,123,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.