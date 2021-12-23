Mark Sullivan III Sells 1,000 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE BFS traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.68%.
BFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
