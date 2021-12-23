Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after buying an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,204.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,270.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,241.41. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,317.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

