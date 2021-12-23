Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Shares Up 5.4%

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48. 3,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 649,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKFG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markforged has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $113,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

