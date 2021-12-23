Maro (MARO) Price Tops $0.11

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Maro has a market cap of $81.77 million and $1.39 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

