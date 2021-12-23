Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 16,602 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the period. NortonLifeLock comprises about 1.1% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,506.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 418,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 101,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 21,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110,317. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

