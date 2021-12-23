Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 2,808 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.27. 324,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,085,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $61.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.