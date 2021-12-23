Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after buying an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.27. The company had a trading volume of 221,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,816,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

