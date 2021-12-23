Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $13.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 3.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. 851,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,908,886. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

