Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.51. 22,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,698. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $353.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $343.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.