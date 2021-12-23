Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

BAC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.58. 445,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,724,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

