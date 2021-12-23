Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350,753. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a market cap of $386.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average is $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

