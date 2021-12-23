Martin & Co. Inc. TN Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.44% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,430,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHF traded up $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.08. 312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,619. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $286.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.37.

