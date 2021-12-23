Martin & Co. Inc. TN Raises Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 94.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,508,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,777,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,376,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 282,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.46 and a one year high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.