Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,078 shares of company stock valued at $47,815,170 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRVL opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

