MASQ Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.89 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and approximately $210,168.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00057185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.76 or 0.08039042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,625.06 or 0.99852984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00073720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007120 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

