Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

NYSE MA traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $358.74. 10,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $343.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.