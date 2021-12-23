Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2021

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 841,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.