Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.19. Matador Resources posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 314.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 841,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

