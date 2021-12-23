Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) versus MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Head to Head Contrast

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Match Group alerts:

94.4% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Match Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 20.75% -90.70% 15.11% MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Match Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $2.39 billion 15.80 $128.56 million $1.94 68.78 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies $31.31 million 1.00 -$5.07 million N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Match Group and MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 5 12 0 2.71 MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus target price of $169.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.04%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies.

Summary

Match Group beats MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Company Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology. As of April 30, 2021, this segment operated 301 relaxation salons under the Re.Ra.Ku and Ruam Ruam brand. The Digital Preventative Healthcare segment offers government-sponsored Specific Health Guidance program, utilizing Lav, its internally-developed on-demand health monitoring smartphone application; MOTHER Tracker for fitness applications; and preventative healthcare services utilizing its digital application and devices. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. also operates Re.Ra.Ku College that offers continuing training for franchise owners, home office staff, and salon staff covering topics, such as customer service, salon operations, and relaxation techniques located in the Odaiba area in Tokyo. The company was formerly known as MEDIROM Inc. and changed its name to MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. in March 2020. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.