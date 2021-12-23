Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,420 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

