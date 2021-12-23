Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 70,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,270,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Matterport from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

