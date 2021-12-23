Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down to $30.53

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.53, but opened at $29.70. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 2,465 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

