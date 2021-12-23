McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC opened at $93.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

