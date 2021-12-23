MCDEX (MCB) Reaches Market Cap of $59.50 Million

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, MCDEX has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MCDEX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007202 BTC.

MCDEX Coin Profile

MCB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.