McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.46. 9,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $266.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

