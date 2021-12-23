McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $236.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $238.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

