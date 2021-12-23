MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Major Shareholder Buys $113,573.17 in Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $113,573.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

Shares of MDIA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.21. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

