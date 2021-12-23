Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,894 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Medical Properties Trust worth $24,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.