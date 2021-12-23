MediShares (MDS) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $58,559.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007068 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

