Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 18,133 Shares

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98.

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.24. 2,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,624. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.74 and a 12 month high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

