Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT opened at $101.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

