MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.61 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 29.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 62.6% lower against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $6,758.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00056618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.12 or 0.07987187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,019.29 or 0.99972662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00053166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007295 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

