Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.64 and traded as high as C$14.27. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 5,781 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$466.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

