MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.2% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. owned 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $171,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,019.57.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,227.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 772.29 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,387.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,565.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.