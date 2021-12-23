Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 1,000 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $10,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $27,347.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $111,900.00.

MERC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. 222,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,435. Mercer International Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on MERC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

