Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Eric Xavier Heine Sells 10,000 Shares

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 222,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,435. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MERC. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $440,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

