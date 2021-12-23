Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells $32,280.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $15,268.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 222,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,435. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MERC. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

