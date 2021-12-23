Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $75.82. 250,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,661,995. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

