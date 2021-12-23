Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

