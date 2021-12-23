Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $32,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 32,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.