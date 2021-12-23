Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 8% Higher

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.78. 31,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 856,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.
The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83.
In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
