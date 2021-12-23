Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 8% Higher

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.78. 31,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 856,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.