Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Market Cap Tops $6.73 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $148,039.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000969 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001093 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3,679.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00036452 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com . The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

