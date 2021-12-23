Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

