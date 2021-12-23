Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $24,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total transaction of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,604.94 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,480.19.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

