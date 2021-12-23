MIB Coin (MIB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $123.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MIB Coin has a market cap of $440,318.53 and approximately $123.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00109597 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001346 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 439,597,951 coins and its circulating supply is 162,296,023 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.