Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.51, for a total value of $5,325,100.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,176 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.63, for a total value of $3,305,480.88.

MongoDB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $551.12. The stock had a trading volume of 33,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,536. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

