Michel Khalaf Sells 42,748 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MET traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.78. 3,302,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,984,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 251,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 201,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.