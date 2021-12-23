Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insider Sells $3,829,869.80 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Sanghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40.

On Thursday, December 9th, Steve Sanghi sold 45,128 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $3,913,048.88.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.93. 2,193,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $89.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 679.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

