Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MU traded up $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,381,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,652,818. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 53,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

