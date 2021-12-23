MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Down 4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.44. 64,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 44,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40.

